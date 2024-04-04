India’s employment dilemma

The growth process is intended to absorb surplus labour from agriculture into manufacturing and services, known as the structural transformation of the economy. It can be aided by rising exports too. The share of exports of goods and services in GDP increased from 6.3 per cent in 1984 to 22 per cent in 2022. This expansion in global market opportunities should have resulted in more employment in India, following the pattern witnessed in labour-intensive exports. Indeed, that was the story of export-led growth in most of East Asia, starting five decades ago with Japan and still continuing with countries like Vietnam. India somehow missed the bus, first with its initial export pessimism and then being wary of joining global value chains. This is likely to change in the coming years. But now there are new challenges, as trade barriers go up due to geopolitical reasons and automation threatens to eliminate jobs even in labour-intensive sectors.