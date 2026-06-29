India’s enduring Third-World legacies

<p>A technical fault on Bengaluru Metro’s Purple Line recently triggered political criticism, raising questions about governance standards and a lack of transparency over the city’s road expenditure. In a post on X, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said: “First-world tech talent. Third-world governance. That is the story of Bengaluru”.</p>.<p>We somehow wish that our country’s airports get swankier, our roads less cluttered and clearer, our metropolises glitzier, our governments more accountable, and our health and educational institutions more on par with the best in the world. Somehow, we get carried away by the general cleanliness of the advanced countries, the orderliness of their people, the efficiency with which public infrastructure is maintained, the state of law and order, and the rule of law governing the institutions and public conduct, and wonder why these things are conspicuously absent in India. Compared to more industrialised countries, cities in the developing world experience a different form of urban development where growth rates are usually more dramatic, housing and transport are often provided informally, and institutional support for urban management is much weaker.</p>.<p>Could we enforce efficiency and order in our public behaviour and behave like First-World citizens, we might ask, even if the question smacks of colonial condescension. We take serious umbrage at Winston Churchill, who famously prophesied that India would become ungovernable if granted independence, predicting it would descend into social and political chaos. We insist, and rightly so, that despite this grim view, free India has robustly functioned as a democratic, civilisational nation. But how effective are force and punishment in maintaining law and order?</p>.<p>During the days of the Raj, Viceroy Lord Linlithgow noted that the Quit India Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi was “by far the most serious rebellion since 1857”. While the British brutally suppressed the uprising and jailed the political leadership, it demonstrated the sheer cost of repressing India. British administrators in India, such as Archibald Wavell, concluded that a policy of ruthless repression to maintain colonial rule was financially unsustainable and unacceptable to the post-war British public.</p>.<p>The trouble is that our political leadership loves to nurse a fantasy of our claim to the First-World hierarchy of things without working on the basics of our aspirational instincts, such as the state of public health and education. We are told that the characteristic of a typical Third-World nation is its being beholden to lenders, First-World governments, and their allied corporations demanding favours in return, which include relinquishing political control or turning a blind eye to the plunder of natural resources, or both. As the political affairs of the Middle East might amply demonstrate, the standard tool of exploitation by a First-World nation is to manipulate the power structure of countries, done in many ways, including rigging elections, oil companies pumping toxins into rivers, and pharmaceutical giants performing illegal human experimentation. However, does it always take a First-World nation to unleash loot and plunder on a Third-World nation?</p>.<p><strong>A bloc of the excluded</strong></p>.<p>The immigrant invasions of America from across the Mexican border and of Europe from across the Mediterranean have been widely feared to usher in the Third-World dystopia that Theodore Roosevelt warned against when he said Americans must never let America become a “polyglot boarding house” for the world. In today’s India, the majoritarian view blames religious minorities, illegal immigrants, the Rohingyas, and the Bangladeshis for the remnants of Third-Worldism that bedevil our rise to glory.</p>.<p>In Westoxification (1962), the Iranian novelist and essayist Jalal Al-e-Ahmad – who came of age as Iran was transformed from a small, predominantly agricultural economy into a modern, centralised state with a manufacturing sector and a central role in international oil markets – found the irony lying between Western modernisation and Third-World dystopia very eloquently. He placed the rural migrants in Tehran’s overcrowded and unsanitary slums against the backdrop of the despotic Shah of Iran, backed by the United States, accelerating his ambitious modernisation programme. Our crowded local trains, a collapsing warehouse in Kolkata, the inferno in Hauz Rani, New Delhi, and the coaching classes at Aliganj, Lucknow, occasionally expose the Third-World core of our country. This reality often clashes with the false pride that India will become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, a projection offset by low per-person purchasing power due to our huge population.</p>.<p>It was the French economist and demographer Alfred Sauvy who first used the term ‘Third World’ in an article published in 1952. But the concept which the term expresses is not the invention of a single intellectual but rather the reflection of the reality of the continents which have been “excluded” from power. The term has come to embody the idea that this very exclusion has generated a set of common characteristics in the historical experience of the peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. It is interesting to note that before the term ‘Third World’ appeared, words like ‘underdeveloped’, ‘backward’, or ‘uncivilised’ expressed both the traditions of Western superiority and the attainment of ‘developed’ and ‘civilised’ status.</p>.<p>In Mao’s analysis, the First World represented the two superpowers (the USA and the erstwhile USSR) which dominated international relations, the Second World consisted of the subalterns of these two powers (the smaller developed countries mostly of Western and Eastern Europe, the members of NATO and the Warsaw Pact), and the Third World consisted of all the poor and powerless countries, including, of course, China. What is instructive is not what India and China were in 1980 – when both had the same economic size – but what their altered trajectories have made them today. Perhaps, we are still a Third-World country with First-World aspirations.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Kolkata-based commentator on geopolitics, <br>development and culture)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>