India’s fintech pioneer has lost more than its bank

On the face of it, it’s not a very big deal. A payments bank in India is basically a utility, which can accept deposits up to 200,000 rupees and is not allowed to make loans. Now that it has been effectively frozen by the regulator, Paytm, which owns 49 per cent of the bank, can always switch its fintech customers to another institution. What’s more important, however, is the signal the regulator has sent with its surprisingly harsh ban.