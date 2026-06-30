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India's forests are losing their climate resilience

India's forests are losing their climate resilience

Numerous reports and studies have cautioned both the Union and state governments to exercise restraint and review policies that require the felling of millions of naturally growing trees.
B K Singh
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 21:35 IST
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