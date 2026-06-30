India's forests are losing their climate resilience

<p>Deforestation and biodiversity loss have a considerable impact on human lives and livelihoods. India’s forests are under multiple pressures, including anthropogenic activities, shifting cultivation, fire and encroachment, all of which are lowering the ecological services they provide. The diversion of the forest land is emerging as a major threat and acting as a force multiplier that disrupts the ecological balance.</p>.<p>The diversion of forests, involving the sacrifice of millions of trees for projects such as the Great Nicobar Island development for tourism and strategic purposes, the Gargai dam in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, and the Dibang hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh, has the potential to seriously compromise the ecological services provided by forests. </p><p>The Western Ghats’ Myristica swamps are found on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s red list, and many faunal and floral species are also becoming red-listed. This has far-reaching consequences for human health, the economy, and food and water security. Numerous reports and studies have cautioned both the Union and state governments to exercise restraint and review policies that require the felling of millions of naturally growing trees. </p>.<p>Uma Shankar Singh, a retired IFS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, has studied the resilience of Indian forests by analysing data published by various institutions and experts. His recent study, Indian Forests are on the Brink, published in Biophilia Insights, finds that India’s rich biodiversity – as one of the 17 mega biodiversity countries – is rapidly eroding. The ecosystems of the country’s four biodiversity hotspots are dwindling. Drawing on contemporary studies and examples from projects such as the Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh; Adani’s coal block projects, Singrauli and Hasdeo, in Chhattisgarh; and the proposed railway lines between Thalassery and Mysuru and between Hunsuru and Mangaluru through steep slopes of Karnataka’s Western Ghats, the study argues that these projects are ecologically unsustainable and compromise the vital services rendered by forests. </p>.<p>This study also analyses clearances granted under the Forest (Conservation) Act between 2020 and 2025. It found that citizens and activists approached courts and the National Green Tribunal in 329 cases and secured relief in only 65, or around 20%. By contrast, project proponents challenged the rejection of 160 proposals and succeeded in 126 cases, approximately 79%. Clearly, the courts have tended to favour development over conservation.</p>.<p>The destruction of forests is an invitation to serious epidemics. Zoonotic diseases originating in wildlife that affect livestock and humans include influenza, Nipah, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, plague, Covid-19, leptospirosis and anthrax. During 2019, 2020, and 2021, Covid-19 swept the world, claiming nearly half a million people in India alone. The corona virus <br>was first identified in Wuhan, where a reported 34% of tree cover was lost between 2001 and 2025. Another study documented the slaughter of 47,381 wild animals between May 2017 and November 2019 in the Wuhan region, shortly before the Covid-19 outbreak. </p>.<p>Experts have also linked the Ebola outbreak in the Congo to the consumption of wild animals. The Congo Basin, often called the Earth’s second lung after the Amazon, is a vast forest ecosystem rich in wildlife. Hunting wild animals for meat exposes local communities to zoonotic diseases such as Ebola. The World Health Organization (WHO) remains concerned about outbreaks and continues efforts to prevent their spread. </p>.<p>The Government of India has launched a Rs 81,000 crore mega infrastructure and strategic initiative to transform ecologically sensitive Great Nicobar Island into a major maritime, economic and military hub in the Indo-Pacific. The project requires the diversion of 149 sq km of pristine primary forest and the felling of around two million trees, including one million mangroves. This would be an ecological disaster. The National Green Tribunal has also given the project the go-ahead. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has criticised it for disrupting the lives of indigenous communities and destroying one of India’s richest biodiversity hotspots. </p>.<p>The Forest Conservation Rules were amended in 2023, simplifying the process of diverting forests for defence projects, especially within 100 km of international borders. Wet evergreen forests near the Equator have vast carbon sequestration potential, and losing 149 sq km (about one-sixth of the island) would be a major environmental setback. Compensatory afforestation in Haryana cannot adequately compensate for the loss of biodiversity, carbon sequestration and mature forest ecosystems. The project should be drastically scaled down to meet only genuine defence and security requirements, which could be achieved by diverting less than 20 sq km of forest. We should not sacrifice such invaluable forests for tourism infrastructure and townships. </p>.<p>The Dibang hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh will divert about 1,150 hectares of forest land and require felling of over 3.5 lakh trees. These trees grow on precipitous slopes and form part of rare subtropical evergreen broadleaved forests that are irreplaceable. The project has strategic significance as it is intended to provide balancing reservoirs downstream of China’s Motuo project on the Yarlung Zangbo River. However, the region is highly seismic, and India should engage with its neighbour rather than rely solely on environmentally destructive interventions.</p>.<p>Sacrificing pristine forests for coal is a flawed strategy at a time when India is transitioning towards renewable energy at speed and scale. </p>.<p><em>(The writer is a retired Head of Forest Force, Karnataka)</em></p>