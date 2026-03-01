India’s Iran dilemma | Three risks, one doctrine

<p>The escalating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/how-world-leaders-reacted-to-us-israel-strikes-on-iran-3915477">spiral of violence</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> and across West Asia marks yet another inflection point in a region that has rarely known durable calm. The widening arc of confrontation — between Tehran and its adversaries, and through proxy theatres stretching from the Levant to the Gulf — carries implications far beyond the immediate battlefield.</p><p>For India, whose civilisational links with Persia are centuries-old and whose contemporary stakes in the Gulf are economic, strategic, and demographic, the turbulence demands a sober reassessment. This is not a distant crisis; it is a structural challenge touching energy flows, trade corridors, and diaspora security.</p>.Instability in West Asia tests India’s strategic restraint. <p><strong>Energy shockwaves and economic vulnerability</strong></p><p>India-Iran ties have long rested on three pillars: energy security, connectivity, and geopolitical convergence in Afghanistan and Central Asia. Each cycle of confrontation tightens India’s strategic space. When tensions spike, insurance premiums rise, shipping routes grow uncertain, and oil markets react instantly.</p><p>For an energy-dependent economy like India, volatility in crude prices feeds inflation, widens the current account deficit, and strains public finances. Even with diversification of suppliers, instability in the Gulf raises landed costs and complicates fiscal planning. Energy shocks are rarely temporary; their psychological impact on markets can be as disruptive as physical supply constraints.</p><p><strong>Chabahar and the connectivity dilemma</strong></p><p>Connectivity is the second casualty. The Chabahar port project in south-eastern Iran was conceived as India’s gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan. Sanctions and diplomatic uncertainty have blocked progress.</p><p>A prolonged crisis risks further delays, undermining India’s ambition to anchor itself in continental Eurasia. Should sanctions intensify or security risks multiply, Indian firms and banks will act cautiously.</p>.As neighbours move on, India must recalibrate its foreign policy.<p>Beyond commerce, Iran has served as a counterweight in Afghanistan against extremist forces inimical to both Tehran and New Delhi. If sectarian tensions deepen, Iran’s capacity for co-operative regional diplomacy may shrink, weakening a quiet but valuable alignment.</p><p><strong>Strategic autonomy in a polarised region</strong></p><p>New Delhi’s response must rest on strategic autonomy without rhetorical adventurism. Public positioning should emphasise de-escalation, respect for sovereignty and dialogue. India maintains ties with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Iran alike; preserving this multi-vector diplomacy is essential.</p><p>Any overt tilt risks alienating partners and endangering more than eight million Indian expatriates in the Gulf. Simultaneously, India must accelerate energy hedging — diversifying suppliers across Africa and the Americas, expanding strategic petroleum reserves and strengthening long-term contracts. Limited, principled engagement with Tehran in non-sanctioned sectors should continue, keeping doors open for post-crisis normalisation.</p><p>Beyond crisis management, India must embed West Asia more firmly within its Indo-Pacific calculus. Economic corridors linking India to the Gulf and onward to Europe are as vital as maritime routes eastward. If instability persists, India could work with like-minded middle powers to institutionalise maritime security frameworks in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, safeguarding trade without appearing intrusive.</p><p><strong>Arab monarchies and regional spillover</strong></p><p>For Arab monarchies, instability in Iran is a double-edged sword. Strategic distraction in Tehran may offer tactical relief, yet the spectre of wider conflagration threatens investor confidence and economic diversification agendas. Asia’s major economies — China, India, Japan and South Korea — would confront renewed energy insecurity. Prolonged violence risks reigniting ideological polarisation across the Arab street, pressuring governments that have prioritised modernisation over militancy. A fragile détente between Iran and some Gulf states could unravel, reversing years of cautious bridge-building.</p><p><strong>The US, China, and Russia calculus</strong></p><p>The United States faces a dilemma. Its adversarial posture toward Tehran intersects awkwardly with a desire to limit military entanglements and focus on the Indo-Pacific. Major escalation would compel Washington to divert diplomatic and possibly military resources back to the Gulf, diluting attention from Asia-Pacific theatres. Energy spikes would reverberate through the US economy in politically-sensitive times, while overt involvement could deepen anti-US sentiment regionally.</p><p>China’s approach may remain transactional and stability-oriented. As the largest importer of Gulf oil, Beijing seeks uninterrupted flows, advocating ceasefire while quietly expanding economic footprints where Western firms retreat.</p><p>Russia views turbulence through the prism of leverage: higher energy prices benefit its revenues, and diplomatic positioning allows it to critique Western policy without deep entanglement.</p><p><strong>Toward a coherent West Asia doctrine</strong></p><p>For India, the lesson is stark. West Asia’s volatility is structural, rooted in great-power rivalry, ideological contestation, and energy geopolitics. New Delhi’s Iran policy cannot remain an isolated bilateral track — it must form part of a comprehensive West Asia doctrine balancing ties with Tehran, Gulf partners, and Israel.</p><p>Engagement should be insulated from sanction vulnerabilities, and guided by hard interests, not sentiment. In moments of conflagration, restraint is strategic. By safeguarding energy security, protecting its diaspora, and preserving diplomatic flexibility, India can maintain a steady compass even as West Asia convulses.</p><p><em>K S Tomar is a Shimla-based senior political analyst. X: @Toruhp.</em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH).</em></p>