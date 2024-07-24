India’s jobless are finally getting some love — and money

By Andy Mukherjee

It took a loss of parliamentary majority for Narendra Modi’s government to start acknowledging the biggest source of social angst in the world’s fastest-growing major economy: raging youth unemployment.

Even in February, when it had presented an interim budget ahead of the national polls, the administration had paid little attention to the job crisis.

It was confident that a tripling of federal capital expenditure in four years would have a “huge multiplier impact” on employment. But with voters making known their displeasure with trickle-down economics, the new Modi government — now reliant on coalition partners for its survival — is changing tack.

Unlike in the previous two terms when Modi’s personality cult was employed to deflect attention from problems, Modi 3.0 is responding to political pressure. He’s even prepared to borrow a leaf from the opposition parties’ playbook to execute a policy U-turn.

Tuesday’s revised budget promised five new programs, totaling Rs 2,00,844 crore ($24 billion) in fiscal sops, to employers and new hires. These benefits, which aim to reach 41 million youth over five years, were first promised by Rahul Gandhi’s Congress Party, the main opposition grouping, in its election manifesto.

Moreover, the cost is almost the same as the so-called production-linked incentives that Modi had offered, starting in 2020, to a range of industries, from solar modules and electric-vehicle batteries to smartphones, drones and textiles.

That, too, was a five-year program. Its goal was to put India in the race to win investment from multinationals fleeing China.

The production subsidies have so far created 8,50,000 positions, directly and indirectly, according to finance-ministry statistics released before the budget. This is when, by the government’s own calculations, India needs 8 million new jobs every year.