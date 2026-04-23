Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s labour question is now a supply chain question

India’s labour question is now a supply chain question

For workers near the wage floor, that is not a macroeconomic development; it is fewer meals, delayed rent, reduced remittances and one more month of impossible arithmetic.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:11 IST
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 20:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionPanoramaWest Asialabour

Follow us on :

Follow Us