India’s lending boom can be safer, if not slower

This is just one of many models that will emerge over the coming months. After all, the whole intention behind UPI as a public utility is to foster experimentation in an open marketplace, where small startups have as much of a shot at success as large players. And Big Tech is already sensing the potential. Google Pay, which has a one-third share of money that moves on the payment protocol, has tied up with banks that want to offer credit lines. In early trials, Google has said that half of such loans went to people earning less than 30,000 rupees, and that a vast majority of these credit customers are from smaller towns.

Consumer loans in India are on a tear. More recently, Paytm, the homegrown fintech pioneer, has pulled back from the buy-now-pay-later craze by slowing third-party bank loans on its online network by 4 per cent in a quarter. Even then, the year-on-year growth rate is 56 per cent. For the sake of financial stability, the Reserve Bank of India is trying to quieten things down by increasing risk weights and forcing banks to bring in more loss-absorbing capital.

But even as it grows, credit can still become safer if UPI spreads access to a wider group of borrowers and draws in more lenders.

The payment utility is already moving $2.2 trillion annually as people settle daily transactions with money they have earned. Letting middle-class households spend a part of next month’s wage over the network might help them deal better with shocks. For six out of 10 Indians, raising emergency funds from any source would be very difficult, if not impossible. With broader access to credit, private consumption, which is expanding 3 percentage points slower than the economy’s overall 7 per cent-plus growth rate, could become more stable. Income gaps would still remain acute, but consumption inequalities could reduce a little.