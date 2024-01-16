India’s markets are turning into an inexorable force

Overseas investors will still have to contend with government policies that benefit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, especially the purchase of Russian oil at discounted prices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also is leading the expansion of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), who are committed to countering Western influence, curbing domestic dissent from the press and political opponents, and creating an alternative financial system that is less dependent on the US dollar.

But the prospects for rising demand for India’s debt couldn't come at more propitious moment for the world's No. 5 economy, whose gross domestic product rose 7.6% in the three months to September from a year ago, more than any of the economist estimates compiled by Bloomberg and much greater than the Reserve Bank of India’s projected 6.5%. The robust GDP report means India continues to be the fastest-growing major economy, with Modi's government increasing investment in infrastructure and providing subsidies for companies willing to build new plants across the country. “The sharp upside surprise to the GDP figures is a welcome sign especially as it comes in the backdrop of a broad-based pickup across most non-agricultural sectors,” Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist with Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., told Bloomberg News at the end of November.

In 2022 and for the first time in three decades, India was no longer a perennial laggard compared to China, with gross domestic product expanding $266 billion, almost twice the $143 billion increase for its Asian neighbor. India’s economy is anticipated to outpace China for at least the next seven quarters, according to 40 economist estimates compiled by Bloomberg. India also is outperforming Japan and Germany, the third- and fourth-largest economies, to the extent that it will surpass Japan (almost $5 trillion of GDP) by 2027, Michael Patra, the deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India predicted in October 2022.

All of which is the backdrop for the S&P BSE 500 Index topping the rest of the world when measured against the global emerging-market benchmark for equities last year. The annualized return of publicly traded Indian companies was 16 percentage points greater than the MSCI Emerging Market Index, or roughly twice the average margin of nine and seven percentage points during the past 10 and 20 years, respectively. Indian companies also appreciated at a faster, unprecedented rate relative to their China counterparts, with an annualized advantage of 37 percentage points in 2023, crushing their eight and three percentage-point margins during the past 10 and 20 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.