India’s more immediate worry is tomatoes, not Trump

The US president-elect’s proposed import tariffs threaten to throw the world’s production networks into disarray. They are also expected to feed into American consumer prices and slow the pace of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

A more severe impact on Chinese exporters may bring some benefits to Indian rivals, though any gains in market share may be short-lived if Beijing allows the yuan to weaken significantly against the dollar. Besides, a tough-on-trade Trump won’t leave India unscathed. There’s plenty of reason to suspect that the incoming administration will push New Delhi hard on behalf of US technology firms. In 2019, Trump had cut some duty-free imports from India under a decades-old Generalized System of Preferences because of an alleged failure to provide “equitable and reasonable” access to its market.

That was just a light rap on the knuckles. This time around, the stakes are higher.

Elon Musk, whom Trump has anointed as the co-head of a new department of government efficiency, may have a direct interest in more than one such conflict around access. Musk’s Starlink Inc. is hopeful of offering satellite broadband services in India, for which it wants the government to set a fee. New Delhi seems amenable to the idea, but dominant local tycoons, Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Bharti Mittal, are opposed. They’re demanding a competitive auction to ensure parity between satellite and terrestrial mobile spectrum. The lobbying is getting intense. Starlink’s ties to the US intelligence and military establishment make it a “wolf in sheep’s clothing,” a New Delhi-based think tank said this week.