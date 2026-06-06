India’s quest for regional power must begin at home

<p>From political instability in Bangladesh and military turmoil in Myanmar to anti-India rhetoric in the Maldives and China’s expanding strategic footprint across South Asia and the Indian Ocean, India’s Neighbourhood First policy has encountered sustained headwinds in recent years. South Asia is no longer an India-dominated geopolitical space. It has become multi-polar, externally contested, politically fragmented, and strategically transactional.</p>.<p>China has fundamentally altered South Asia’s regional equilibrium by becoming a major lender, infrastructure financier, arms supplier, trade partner, and political actor across the region. Through the Belt and Road Initiative and strategic investments, it has entrenched itself in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Maldives, and increasingly Myanmar. This has reduced India’s traditional strategic primacy. Smaller states now have alternative funding sources, diplomatic leverage, and balancing options against India. That changes the entire regional power equation.</p>.<p>South Asian states increasingly practise “multi-alignment.” Neighbouring countries no longer want exclusive alignment with India. Instead, they engage India economically, approach China strategically, seek Gulf investments, maintain ties with the West, and maximise bargaining flexibility.</p>.<p>This produces periodic swings in foreign policy depending on domestic elections, elite coalitions, economic crises, or regime changes. For example, the Maldives oscillates between “India First” and “India Out” political stances. Nepal frequently recalibrates between India and China as and when it is expedient. Bangladesh balances security cooperation with domestic nationalist sensitivities. India is therefore operating in a far more fluid regional environment.</p>.<p>India’s diplomacy itself has become increasingly security-centric. But excessive securitisation has narrowed political goodwill and reduced space for broader regional integration. Consequently, neighbouring states often perceive India as overbearing, interventionist, or excessively focused on security concerns.</p>.<p>The collapse of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) has weakened regional institutionalism, mainly due to India-Pakistan hostilities, making South Asia one of the least economically integrated regions globally.</p>.<p>Most South Asian countries adopt hedging strategies by extracting economic and security benefits from India, while leveraging Chinese capital and strategic backing. That creates recurring instability in India’s neighbourhood diplomacy. India’s geography prevents it from abandoning its Neighbourhood First Policy. Unlike distant great powers, India’s neighbourhood directly affects its internal stability. Problems in neighbouring states quickly spill across borders through migration, insurgency, terrorism, refugee flows, organised crime, etc.</p>.<p>These pressures gradually pushed India to widen its strategic horizons beyond the subcontinent towards the Act East policy and the wider Indo-Pacific framework. New Delhi increasingly recognised that South Asia alone could no longer anchor India’s economic and geopolitical rise.</p>.<p>As China expanded its footprint across India’s neighbourhood through infrastructure investments, maritime access arrangements, and political influence, New Delhi increasingly sought to widen its strategic geography beyond the subcontinent. Simultaneously, the centre of global economic and geopolitical activity was shifting towards the Indo-Pacific, making deeper engagement with ASEAN, Japan, Australia, and key maritime partners an economic and strategic necessity. India’s Indo-Pacific outreach, therefore, represents not a departure from Neighbourhood First, but an attempt to complement continental security management.</p>.Indo-Pacific feels the ripples of war.<p>The Quad’s emergence reflects the growing convergence among India, the United States, Japan, and Australia over the changing balance of power in the Indo-Pacific. As China’s military expansion, maritime assertiveness, and economic leverage began reshaping the regional order, the four countries recognised the need for a flexible framework to preserve strategic equilibrium without creating a formal military alliance. Unlike traditional treaty-based blocs, the Quad evolved as a pragmatic balancing mechanism centred on maritime security, supply-chain resilience, critical technologies, infrastructure cooperation, and freedom of navigation. For India, the Quad also marked an important strategic transition, from viewing security primarily through a continental South Asian lens to embracing a wider maritime Indo-Pacific role.</p>.<p>Constraints call for recalibration</p>.<p>Despite its expanding strategic ambitions, India continues to face significant structural constraints that limit the pace and scale of its regional and Indo-Pacific influence. While New Delhi is increasingly viewed as an important counterweight to China, its economic and institutional capacities lag behind its geopolitical aspirations.</p>.<p>India’s manufacturing base remains comparatively weak, infrastructure execution is often slow, defence modernisation faces resource constraints, and trade integration with ASEAN and wider Asian supply chains remains limited. The country also continues to shoulder substantial continental security burdens ranging from border tensions with China and Pakistan to instability in Myanmar and political volatility across South Asia.</p>.<p>As a result, India is attempting the difficult transition from a regional continental power to a wider Indo-Pacific actor even before fully consolidating its domestic economic transformation. India, therefore, cannot just rely solely on historical ties, civilisational links or geographic centrality. Its future regional influence will increasingly depend on its economic indispensability.</p>.<p>Its regional strategy requires recalibration rather than retreat. New Delhi may increasingly need to adopt a more pragmatic and less emotionally invested approach towards its neighbourhood, recognising that most neighbouring states will continue pursuing multi-alignment strategies involving both India and China. Rather than seeking exclusivity, India’s objective should be to become economically and strategically indispensable through faster infrastructure delivery, deeper trade integration, energy connectivity, digital public infrastructure, and sustained development partnerships.</p>.<p>A more realistic approach would also require India to avoid overreacting to periodic anti-India rhetoric or regime changes in neighbouring countries while maintaining clear red lines on core security concerns such as terrorism, maritime security, and external military presence in the Indian Ocean.</p>.<p>India’s foreign policy is undergoing a historic transition – from a predominantly continental South Asian framework towards a wider Indo-Pacific orientation shaped by maritime competition, economic interdependence, and multi-polar geopolitics. Yet New Delhi’s long-term influence will depend less on diplomatic activism alone and more on whether it can sustain high economic growth, strengthen manufacturing competitiveness, modernise its military capabilities, and build deeper technological and institutional capacity.</p>.<p>Simply put, in the coming decade, India’s ability to shape both its neighbourhood and the wider Indo-Pacific will ultimately rest on the strength of its domestic transformation.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a retired Ambassador and a foreign service officer)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>