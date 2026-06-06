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India’s quest for regional power must begin at home

India’s quest for regional power must begin at home

China's rising influence has pushed India towards Indo-Pacific aspirations, but domestic vulnerabilities persist
Raghu Gururaj
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 23:00 IST
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