The Reserve Bank of India doesn’t get payments

Let’s give the RBI the benefit of the doubt. Maybe the Paytm Payments Bank violations were really so egregious as to warrant a pack-up notice that will never be sent to regular lenders for operational or technological failures. (To be shut down, they have to blow up serious money on bad loans.) A CNBC report said that the RBI had discovered instances where thousands of accounts were linked to a single tax identification number.

The question is, who exactly is being punished here for alleged non-compliance? The bank has two shareholders: One 97 Communications Ltd., better known as Paytm, owns 49%. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder, controls the remaining 51%. One 97 has lost $2.5 billion in market value in three days. It’s unclear if its stake in the bank was worth more than 40% of the firm, but the RBI’s move has triggered a crisis of confidence in Paytm itself.

The wallet business, now housed within the bank, is up for sale, the Hindu Business Line reported. Shares of Mukesh Ambani-controlled Jio Financial Services Limited, named in the report as a potential buyer, jumped almost 14 per cent on Monday.

But Paytm is its wallets. That's the business Sharma built as India's fintech pioneer. A distress sale— perhaps to Ambani, the country’s richest tycoon, will be demoralizing for the country’s startup community. To think that it’s the RBI’s action that could end up engineering such an outcome would smack of regulatory overkill. Especially since Paytm says that neither the fintech nor the bank is being investigated for violating India's foreign-exchange controls.

There was a better way to handle this. The franchise value of the bank could have been cut to zero without hurting One 97’s shareholders disproportionately or its customers at all. The confusion in the wider payment industry would have been avoided. All that the RBI had to do was to return the wallets (along with a payment-processing license) to One 97 and find a new home for the bank accounts.