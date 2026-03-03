Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s risks in the Iran conflict go way beyond oil

India’s risks in the Iran conflict go way beyond oil

Oil trade through the Strait of Hormuz — conduit for half of India’s energy imports — is at a standstill.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 10:15 IST
Last Updated : 03 March 2026, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsBusiness NewsIranOpinionOilMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us