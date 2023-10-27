India's riverine crisis

It is not just the NGOs that are indicting the government in highlighting issues of growing water scarcity. Two years ago, Niti Aayog highlighted how India has become a water scarce country, given that its per capita water availability had fallen below 1000 cubic meters. This was at a time when India had developed a highly water-intensive pattern of agriculture. Most of our major cities have run out of groundwater, and water for these cities is being transported from areas located hundreds of miles away. The World Water Index shows that 70% of the water in the country is contaminated, with India being ranked 120 out of 122 in the Water Quality Index.

The World Resources Institute’s Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas for the current year ranked India among the 17 countries, home to a quarter of the world’s population, that are facing `extremely high’ water stress and are close to `Day Zero’ when taps will run dry across the nation. The Water Risk Atlas ranked water stress, drought risk, and riverine flood risk across 189 countries. India was ranked 13 in `extremely highly’ water stressed countries, which has three times the population of the other 16 countries.