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India's schools need a revolution, not another language

India's schools need a revolution, not another language

In the Hindi-speaking north, the change sets the stage for Sanskrit to make a comeback at the expense of French and German.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:36 IST
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