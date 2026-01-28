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India’s shadow classrooms: Who gets to learn after school?

India’s shadow classrooms: Who gets to learn after school?

Nationally, 27% of students are enrolled in private coaching.
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Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:19 IST
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 19:19 IST
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