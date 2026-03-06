Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
India’s strategic autonomy faces its acid test in West Asia

India’s strategic autonomy faces its acid test in West Asia

Energy dependence and diaspora vulnerability make India’s neutrality harder to sustain.
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 05:37 IST
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 05:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiaOpinionWest AsiaDH Exclusives

Follow us on :

Follow Us