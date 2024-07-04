India’s urban development model is collapsing

Last year, after a rain-deficient June, many parts of the country were flooded by incessant rains in July — remember the devastating Himachal Pradesh floods — with 13 per cent above normal in that month. But then we saw the driest August in 123 years followed by a September with an above normal rain. This erratic rain pattern is increasing, and often attributed to the rising impacts of climate change. The number and intensity of extreme weather events are indeed rising due to global warming which makes weather forecasting difficult. Last year (2023 was an El Nino year) was a testimony of this stark reality.

Floods damaging crops and human habitations is not a new development, but its increasing severity should be a cause for concern. According to a report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP), India suffered a loss of $3.2 billion (Rs 272 billion) during the 2021 monsoon season. To put it in context, this amount is equal to 30 per cent of India’s current health budget or 45 per cent of funds allocated for the MGNREGS.

However, the number of floods affecting urban India is also on the rise, and this is a completely different phenomenon from what we see in rural areas. Cities are hubs of economic activities which are clusters of offices, markets, roads, residential areas, etc. In the absence of proper planning, such clusters are more vulnerable to floods as rainwater quickly inundates these tight clusters.