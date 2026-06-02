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India’s West Asian policy — a masterclass or miscalculation?

India’s West Asian policy — a masterclass or miscalculation?

By treating West Asia merely as a collection of transactional, sector-by-sector portfolios, India’s strategy suffers from a deep conceptual flaw
Bahram Kalviri
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:25 IST
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