India’s widening economic disparity, food security

The latest release of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) 2022-2023 factsheet by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) offers valuable insights into India’s economic landscape and raises critical concerns regarding widening economic disparities and the ongoing challenge of food security.

While the report reveals a nationwide gap between the top and bottom 5 per cent of the population in terms of Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE), the starkest disparities are observed in rural areas, where the bottom 5 per cent struggle to meet basic needs with an MPCE falling below the estimated national minimum living wage. This alarming discrepancy highlights the unequal distribution of resources and opportunities across regions, and necessitates a deeper examination of the underlying factors contributing to this divide.

Several factors may contribute to this disparity. Limited access to high-paying jobs and lack of quality education and training in rural settings can hinder employability and earning potential. Furthermore, gender inequalities or social discrimination might restrict access to income-generating opportunities for certain groups. These factors combined create a vicious cycle of poverty, perpetuating the struggle to meet basic needs.