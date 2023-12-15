‘Indiscriminate’ or not, Israel’s Gaza bombing isn’t smart

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden dropped the “I” word on Israel, describing its bombing campaign in Gaza as “indiscriminate.” That’s an important claim given the term’s growing use to paint military actions as unlawful, and it didn’t take long for Israel’s habitual critics to jump on it: The US, tweeted former Human Rights Watch director Kenneth Roth, had just accused its ally of a war crime.

Whether Biden was correct is morally and perhaps legally significant. Protocols to the 1949 Geneva Convention can be read to define indiscriminate attacks very broadly, including any that, “may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life.” On Wednesday, the administration appeared to walk Biden's statement back, with the State Department saying the US had not made a formal determination on whether Israel’s actions are indiscriminate.