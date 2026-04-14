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Indo-Pacific feels the ripples of war

Indo-Pacific feels the ripples of war

A US distracted by Iran risks unsettling the region’s power balance and creating strategic openings for China
Gurjit Singh
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 01:41 IST
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