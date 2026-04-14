<p>The Iran crisis has demonstrated how interconnected regional conflicts are in an era of globalised security. Geographically separated confrontations in West Asia have tangible consequences for the Indo-Pacific, affecting deterrence, alliance cohesion, and economic stability. Is the United States underprepared for the Indo-Pacific? Is its strategic distraction in one theatre eroding credibility and capability in another? Certainly, no consultation with its friends in the Indo-Pacific happened while starting the war against Iran or when seeking an agreement.</p>.<p>The core concern is the apprehension of strategic overstretch. The US, the principal security provider in both West Asia and the Indo-Pacific, finds itself juggling demands on finite politico-military resources. The war demanded renewed deployments, attention, and logistical support in West Asia, drawing focus away from the rest of Asia. For Indo-Pacific partners, this is not an abstract concern but a concrete risk. Deterrence in the region depends on the perception of sustained US presence and preparedness. Any weakening of this perception introduces uncertainty at a time when China is expanding its military and economic influence.</p>.<p>This uncertainty affects the credibility of alliances. The Indo-Pacific security architecture is built on partnerships, with the US at its centre. Yet alliances are sustained not merely by formal commitments, but also by confidence in their efficacy, consistency, and prioritisation. The crisis raises difficult questions among key allies such as Japan and Australia. In Japan, constitutional constraints and public opinion impose limits on military engagement; there is visible discomfort with conflicts that lie outside its regional context. The crisis reinforces an anxiety in Tokyo that external involvement could diminish the US’s ability to maintain its commitments in the Indo-Pacific.</p>.War exposes cracks in US cover for allies.<p>Australia, traditionally among Washington’s steadfast allies, responded with a strategic recalibration. Canberra is increasingly aware that reliance on a single external guarantor carries risks, particularly when that partner is distracted by simultaneous challenges across sectors. The war strengthened views within Australia for enhancing defence capabilities and regional partnerships, including with Japan and India. This does not signal a rupture in alliances, but rather an evolution toward a rebalancing of perceived responsibilities.</p>.<p>The crisis underscored the need for Japan, Australia, and India to assume greater agency in shaping their security environments. Japan’s shift towards increased defence spending and expanded operational roles, and Australia’s investments in long-range capabilities and strategic infrastructure, both recognise that regional stability cannot rest indefinitely on external intervention. For India, the implications are significant. The doctrine of strategic autonomy gains renewed relevance when great power attention wavers. India’s ability to act autonomously while maintaining flexible relationships is a critical aspect of Indo-Pacific resilience. These are important aspects, since Quad partners in the region now need to act in cohesion without awaiting US concurrence or participation.</p>.<p>The inability of the US’s GCC partners to draw protection from aligning with the US in this unnecessary war also has lessons for countries in the Indo-Pacific.</p>.<p>Outcomes are intertwined</p>.<p>Another element of the crisis is the strategic opportunity it creates for China. Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific, and the US’s distraction opens space for gains. Even a temporary diversion can shift the strategic calculus, emboldening assertive behaviour in areas like the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. China can leverage economic and diplomatic tools to deepen regional influence, making the crisis a broader test of power balance.</p>.<p>Energy security is a critical lesson for countries like India and Japan. Beyond China+1 supply strategies, they now need a West Asia+1 approach to reduce oil and gas dependence. Indo-Pacific reliance on West Asian energy makes the Hormuz dilemma economically significant. Rising prices, supply risks, and shipping vulnerabilities create pressures. This underscores the need for diversified sources, strategic reserves, and secure sea lanes.</p>.<p>The war exposes a structural issue in strategic evolution: the persistence of compartmentalised thinking. The tendency to treat West Asia and the Indo-Pacific as separate theatres is no longer the reality of interconnected geoeconomics. Military deployments, energy markets, alliance dynamics, and strategic signalling are intertwined. A crisis in one region reverberates across others, altering perceptions and influencing decisions beyond its vicinity. The warning that the US is underprepared for the Indo-Pacific is, in this sense, not merely about military capability but the absence of an integrated, cross-theatre strategy. The divisions among the US Central and Indo-Pacific commands do not reflect the reality of globalisation.</p>.<p>The conflict in Iran serves as a reminder that Indo-Pacific stability cannot be insulated from global developments. It emphasises the necessity for adaptability, diversification, and strategic realisation in an increasingly complex international environment.</p>.<p><em>(The writer has served as India’s ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, and Ethiopia)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>