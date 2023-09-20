Inflation fight undermined

India tried very hard to curtail deficit-spending tendency, by trying to make it illegal to exceed a certain limit. The Fiscal Responsibility legislation passed by parliament in 2003 made it illegal to exceed 3% of GDP as the fiscal deficit limit. The stark reality is that in not even a single year has India not breached this limit. So much so that the FRBM law has been rendered toothless. A review of the law was conducted just before the pandemic, and that too won’t be of much use, since debt and deficit levels are far above what is healthy for the economy.