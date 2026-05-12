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Infrastructure attacks and the failure of international laws 

Infrastructure attacks and the failure of international laws 

Attacks on infrastructure could be in three forms: intentional; incidental; and intentional but claimed as incidental. Infrastructure is intentionally attacked for five broad reasons
Anusha G Rao
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:50 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 20:50 IST
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