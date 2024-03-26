Inner peace is valuable, but…

Peace of mind means a state in which your brain is calm, at ease, and untroubled by unwanted thoughts and worries. This expression describes a feeling of tranquility or a condition of carefree contentment that all of us wish to achieve but few succeed. The essential feature of true peace of mind is that it is internal to oneself. The whole of humanity is endeavoring to attain lasting peace of mind. However, it is not that we must have or get peace of mind at any cost. We need not value peace of mind excessively, more than its value. Often, we have to be prepared to forego peace of mind to achieve our cherished goals. The satisfaction of achieving our goal, sometimes, is worth sacrificing our peace of mind, albeit temporarily. Take the example of getting a coveted job after a struggle and turmoil over days and months. The midnight oil burnt was worth the peace of mind lost.