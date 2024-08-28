Innovation vs privacy: The AI dilemma

In response to these challenges, governments and regulatory bodies are increasingly focussing on data protection laws that aim to balance innovation with privacy rights. Key developments include stringent regulations like the GDPR in Europe, which imposes strict requirements on data collection, processing, and storage. These regulations mandate that organisations obtain explicit consent from individuals before using their personal data for AI applications, thereby enhancing user control over their information. New regulations also emphasise the need for transparency in AI systems, encouraging practices that promote explainability in decision-making processes. India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, profoundly influences the AI landscape. As a comprehensive data protection law, the DPDP Act introduces various provisions that will shape the development and deployment of AI systems reliant on personal data. Though the newly enacted Act, while not explicitly addressing AI, emphasises protecting individuals’ data by permitting processing only for lawful purposes, mandates obtaining clear, informed consent from individuals before processing their personal data, including for AI systems used in training or inference. AI companies must ensure proper consent mechanisms and limit data use to specified purposes. Additionally, the Act introduces stricter rules for “significant data fiduciaries,” necessitating greater transparency and privacy measures.