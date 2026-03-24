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Integrated care: India must go beyond diagnosis in its fight against TB

Integrated care: India must go beyond diagnosis in its fight against TB

It is estimated that one-fifth of Indians harbour a TB infection, and 2.8 million develop TB disease annually, with more than 300,000 deaths.
Madhavi Bhargava
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:32 IST
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 20:32 IST
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