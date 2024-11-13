Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Integrity and need for vigilance awareness

Integrity and need for vigilance awareness

The theme for this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week was ‘Culture of Integrity for the Nation’s Prosperity’. A culture of integrity would suggest that integrity should be woven into the ethos of the nation.

Follow Us :

Najib Shah
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 23:30 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us