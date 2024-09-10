Bengaluru defines India-UK ties in tech, investment, says envoy Chandru Iyer

Keir Starmer has spoken about the UK building new strategic ties with India. What is your sense of the direction this relationship is taking?

The new government is clear on where this relationship is headed. The UK understands the Indian Government’s concept of Viksit Bharat and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 2047. Now, we are also looking at how these ties can evolve over this timeline. It is in this direction that we launched TSI, which will be run by the National Security Advisors of the two countries. The priority areas under the initiative are telecoms, critical minerals, semiconductors, AI, quantum, biotechnology and health tech, and advanced materials.