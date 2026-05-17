It's sad because the association that they're making with the fact that this was once a Saraswati temple comes even after 1903.This ”massive discovery” by then ASI director K N Dixit, who found a sculpture in the British Museum that he said is Saraswati, was ridiculous because there is an inscription on the sculpture that says this is a statue of goddess Ambika/Amba who is a Jain goddess, and that it was made by a person called Vararuchi.

In the judgment, they have said that at the end of the day, Jainism is part of Hinduism. This absolutely makes no sense because if you look at both of these religions historically, they've often been in loggerheads with each other...The remains which have been used to make the Kamal Maula mosque, which is now being misnomerised as Bhojshala, are basically Jain temple remains. And they have nothing to do with a Saraswati temple. Even the name Bhojshala is incorrect. What K K Lele (who was in charge of the archaeological department at Dhar), who in 1903 gave this name, wanted it to mean was King Bhoja’s school. But shala does not mean a school. A shala just means a place. A school would have been called vidyalay, vidyapeeth or gyanpeeth…

This 120-year history is being given far more importance than the fact that an inscription on the mosque states that the structure was first repaired by Dilawar Khan Ghori, the governor of Malwa region, in 1392-93, which means it was even older at that time. It was the first jama masjid of Dhar…It's sad that this almost 700-year-old mosque has now been branded a temple.

