Congress has widest national footprint, but we need something like I.N.D.I.A. plus: CPI(ML)L's Dipankar Bhattacharya

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CPI(ML)L leader backs Rahul Gandhi’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc vision, urging stronger ideological unity and expanded Opposition coalition against BJP dominance.
Key points
• Congress national footprint
Congress holds the widest national presence in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, positioning Rahul Gandhi as a pivotal Opposition leader.
• Ideological resistance needed
Bhattacharya stresses Congress must re-energise ideologically to counter BJP-RSS dominance and offer a viable alternative policy framework.
• 'I.N.D.I.A.-plus' coalition
Calls for an 'I.N.D.I.A.-plus' coalition, integrating people’s movements and diverse ideologies to strengthen collective resistance.
• BJP’s one-party ambition
BJP seeks absolute dominance, using tactics like defection and intimidation to weaken Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress.
• Role of Communist parties
Despite electoral weakness, Communist parties remain crucial for ideological cohesion and organisational resilience against BJP’s challenges.
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:27 IST