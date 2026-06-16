Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioninterview

Congress has widest national footprint, but we need something like I.N.D.I.A. plus: CPI(ML)L's Dipankar Bhattacharya

CPI(ML)L chief pushes for stronger ideological unity and an expanded Opposition coalition to counter BJP dominance.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

‘Congress has widest national footprint’: Dipankar Bhattacharya backs Rahul Gandhi, calls for expanded I.N.D.I.A. bloc

In one line
CPI(ML)L leader backs Rahul Gandhi’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc vision, urging stronger ideological unity and expanded Opposition coalition against BJP dominance.
Key points
Congress national footprint
Congress holds the widest national presence in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, positioning Rahul Gandhi as a pivotal Opposition leader.
Ideological resistance needed
Bhattacharya stresses Congress must re-energise ideologically to counter BJP-RSS dominance and offer a viable alternative policy framework.
 'I.N.D.I.A.-plus' coalition
Calls for an 'I.N.D.I.A.-plus' coalition, integrating people’s movements and diverse ideologies to strengthen collective resistance.
BJP’s one-party ambition
BJP seeks absolute dominance, using tactics like defection and intimidation to weaken Opposition parties, including Trinamool Congress.
Role of Communist parties
Despite electoral weakness, Communist parties remain crucial for ideological cohesion and organisational resilience against BJP’s challenges.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 09:27 IST
IndiaIndia PoliticsIndian politcsInterviewI.N.D.I.APremium

Follow us on :

Follow Us