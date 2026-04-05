Our focus is on solving the unpredictability associated with bus travel. One of our flagship offerings is the “Assured” programme, which addresses four key issues: delays, poor bus condition, staff behaviour, and no-shows. If something goes wrong, customers can receive instant refunds, even mid-journey, based on GPS tracking and AI validation. Features like photo-based issue reporting and automated refunds have improved trust and repeat usage.



We’ve also invested in “Bus 360,” which uses AI to predict bus assignments up to 10 days in advance, enabling features like 360-degree bus views, seat insights, and safety checks. The goal is to make bus travel as predictable as possible.