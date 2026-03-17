When the nation’s highest literary honor is bestowed on an individual facing at least 17 public allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, what does it say about the value the state places on the safety and testimony of women?
I have observed that not only are victims of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and aggravated sexual assault becoming younger, but so are the perpetrators. And that trend is what has been really alarming me in the past couple of years.
In a society which raises its women in saying, 'Don't make a big deal out of it, keep silent, keep calm, don't raise a ruckus, just brush this off and keep walking', this systemic change does not happen overnight. It happens because children continue to see that adults will get away with something like this... The perpetrator goes free in this somehow. There are no moral questions, ethical questions, criminal questions, or legally valid questions asked of them. However, all of those questions somehow rest on the survivor or the dead victim's family, saying 'what did she wear, what did she do'.
This very systemic change and political parties not taking a stand and constantly platforming, working with, having sex offenders and people who have been reported to be offenders continue to hold their offices... emboldens more men... Two-three people can talk about it on social media, on the third day, everything will be back to business. There is no repercussion to doing any of this.
You were particularly sharp in your critique of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth for their congratulatory posts on Vairamuthu. Why do you believe men in power in cinema like them chose to "stand by their bros, friends, mentors" rather than acknowledge the trauma of the survivors?
I wish I had an answer. I want to understand how it works in their minds…There are other seniors from the film industry who have congratulated Vairamuthu. I have not called them out. Not because they are famous or not famous, that's not what I'm going at. These are civilians and who felt the need to congratulate him... The reason why I spoke up about both Rajini sir and Kamal sir is because not only are they legends and right now the senior-most pillars of Tamil cinema, both of them have had political ambitions... and one of them is a Rajya Sabha member. I asked them this question because as people who have come from cinema and segued into politics, you have not attempted to do or set any safeguards in place in the very industry and your own home ground. And you come out and speak about safety for women. How am I supposed to take you seriously?... I ask you this as the two senior-most people in the industry who are supposed to help put these safeguards in place for all of us so that one Chinmayi or some Chinmayis don't keep screaming from the rooftops asking for justice and be incarcerated for speaking up. Fans of Kamal sir and Rajini sir who don't get this nuance are angry and calling me out.
Many argue that a literary award should only judge the work. Why do you believe this distinction is a “luxury” that ignores the power and platform such awards grant to individuals who have allegedly abused their positions?
The entire Tamil literary community has risen up in protest, saying that Vairamuthu does not deserve the award because his literary work, according to them, is not deserving of the Jnanpith. Writers like B Jeyamohan are calling out [the process], saying, 'Where is your quality control?'
The other point is, they keep saying to separate the art from the artist, but why didn't they do it in my case? The argument was, 'Oh, she has accused someone in power, so let's punish her. Make an example out of her and say if you speak up, this is what will happen to you'. How does the rule suddenly become very different for the man accused of the crime, not just by one, but by several women? There is another nuance: not only as a survivor should I prove that I am good enough as a person in my talent... I'm not a fledgling. I'm not doing this for fame or attention or money or clout. Plus, I need to have a number of other survivors to make my complaint sound valid. I am only one of 17. I kept asking what about the other 16? Why can't you speak about the others?
While Kerala’s Hema Committee Report that looked into sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry initially sparked a wave of hope, many of the resulting cases were recently closed due to a "lack of cooperation". Do you feel the Tamil film industry has used this as an excuse to avoid conducting its own independent audit?
As far as the Hema Committee Report is concerned, they keep saying that there were no credible complainants, and nobody came forward. They know that because the system is stacked against us. At least there was something called the Hema Committee Report, however good or bad or useless it was at the end of the day, that exists on paper for the Kerala film industry... I think the Tamil film industry will fall over backwards to make sure something like the Hema Committee Report never ever happens here. And there are some willing sentinels in women who say nothing like this [sexual harassment/abuse] happens in this industry and all the women are safe... I do hope that when stars and superstars in the making in the next generation like Ajith, Vijay, Suriya and Vikram become seniors in the industry, something can happen because men still hold the power.
Your legal struggle with the South Indian Cine and Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union has been a war of attrition. How do you find the mental and financial stamina to continue a fight that the industry hopes will just go away?
Thankfully, my lawyers have not charged me a pie to fight my case... When I look at the kind of cases they are fighting for, mine pales in comparison. Not that it's a competition... I'm honored that they chose to take my case up.
As far as the dubbing union is concerned, it has an endless amount of funds and people who donate to the cause of the union fighting its own members asking legitimate questions. And, when it comes to the Tamil film industry, I don't think any industry in the world literally sent out a ban for a person, for an accuser to stop working, like our film industry. This from a State which prides itself on being feminist, from being progressive... It has been a disappointment. Initially, I was heartbroken. And then I just stopped expecting...but I still can ask questions as a citizen.
In the past year, you’ve faced targeted deepfake harassment. How has the nature of “silencing women” evolved from professional blacklisting to the technological character assassination we are seeing now?
Technological character assassination has been happening since the day I named Vairamuthu... There are some who don't understand what they are doing. And then there are others who are a part of the paid propaganda. It's a machinery that churns. Exactly as if in an orchestrated response, everybody will descend.
This is definitely not how we were as a culture where some of the most scathing criticism could be held out against your leader and then you would not be incarcerated for it... This just sounds like a different kind of a beast that's come up. When this sort of orchestrated harassment, social media abuse and online abuse continues, it is just the system and society churning and bending over backwards to make sure that survivors don't speak up. That is the actual end goal that they are going at.
Your performance of the song ‘Muththa Mazhai’ from Thug Life went viral despite the years of industry resistance you have faced. Does this professional success feel like a personal vindication, or is it bitter-sweet given the ongoing lack of social justice?
The response was surprising because I had not showcased any new skill or talent. I had been singing like this for years… That said, I'm grateful they finally understood me. The Gen Zs got up and said, 'Chinmayi akka, our support is with you'. They had learnt about the #MeToo moment and come to support me. It was heartwarming.
Later, my first ticketed concert in Chennai also got a huge response. A lot of girls and women who have messaged me since then had one common thing to say: 'It feels like a personal win'. For me, that felt more important. Such public win is required for other women to get support.
As a mother who has faced threats against her family for her activism, what is the one lesson about speaking truth to power that you are most determined to teach your children?
I would say, 'It comes at a price. Always comes at a price'. The most inconsequential things that you might have done in passing, will now be looked at with the magnifying glass. I would tell them to do it only if they feel like it, not because they are told to do... I can only pray that things will be safer and better for them when they grow up. I know for sure that sexual abuse and sexual harassment are not going to stop. All I don’t want is retraumatisation by society and the system on the survivors.