I have observed that not only are victims of sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and aggravated sexual assault becoming younger, but so are the perpetrators. And that trend is what has been really alarming me in the past couple of years.

In a society which raises its women in saying, 'Don't make a big deal out of it, keep silent, keep calm, don't raise a ruckus, just brush this off and keep walking', this systemic change does not happen overnight. It happens because children continue to see that adults will get away with something like this... The perpetrator goes free in this somehow. There are no moral questions, ethical questions, criminal questions, or legally valid questions asked of them. However, all of those questions somehow rest on the survivor or the dead victim's family, saying 'what did she wear, what did she do'.

This very systemic change and political parties not taking a stand and constantly platforming, working with, having sex offenders and people who have been reported to be offenders continue to hold their offices... emboldens more men... Two-three people can talk about it on social media, on the third day, everything will be back to business. There is no repercussion to doing any of this.