'Time for BJP to play big brother to Shiromani Akali Dal': Party general secretary Tarun Chugh on 2027 Punjab Assembly poll strategy

<p>As the BJP eyes a win in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab </a>Assembly elections, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh tells <em>DH</em> that it is time for BJP to be the big brother to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiromani-akali-dal">Shiromani Akali Dal</a> (SAD) in the State. Edited excerpts:</p>.<p><strong>How prepared is the BJP for Punjab?</strong></p><p>The Bharatiya Janata Party has been in Punjab since 1952. When Syama Prasad Mukherjee marched towards Kashmir, the largest contingent accompanying him was from Punjab; my grandfather accompanied him. They were arrested near Gurdaspur, and Mukherjee in Pathankot. </p><p>The BJP contested elections independently till 1977 when we allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal for the first time, running on the Janata Party symbol. The BJP contested 45 seats and won 25. Then in 1997, we won 19 seats with SAD. In 1992, our vote share was 16.8% and in 2024 we had 19%. </p><p>This time, we are preparing in a big way in 117 seats. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi<em>ji</em> is loved there. New roads, IITs, we have done a lot. </p>.<p><strong>What would you say are the main electoral issues in Punjab? And how will the BJP change those?</strong></p><p>The core issues are drug abuse and the lack of law and order. There is <em>rangdari </em>(extortion) and gang wars in all cities. The AAP has been a complete failure — it promised Rs 1,000 to women every month, it has been 53 months and no update. They give MSP on only two crops (rice and wheat), while in neighbouring Haryana, we give MSP on 21 crops. They never implemented the Bima Fasal Yojana, affecting the State’s 10 lakh farmers. They promised <em>har ghar naukri</em>, but gave nothing. </p><p>We will bring revolution in three sectors — education, agriculture and health. We need to take the kids away from drugs by starting sports and bringing in education. Punjab’s farmers need a planned system. There should be religious tourism and historical tourism. </p><p>The situation in Punjab is so bad that in 22 police stations, there were blasts in two years, with one on them by missile. In fact, there were attacks on BJP offices and a worker. The DGP Punjab said this is done by Pakistanis. </p><p>But we have also done some work — the heritage walk around the Golden Temple, or the parikrama around all the key gurudwaras. </p><p>In education, they said they will make a school in each village, and colleges and IITs. They have not made a single school, or medical college or hospital or health university or specialist centre. Cancer is an epidemic there, and there is the infamous cancer train. </p><p>Modi<em>ji</em> made two PGIs, two medical colleges and an AIIMS. We also started the cancer institute in Mohali.</p>.<p><strong>Will you bring UCC to Punjab? </strong></p><p>The Wagah Border is in Punjab; it is a sensitive State and we have to do everything to strengthen national security. Drones are hurting our security systems — they’re coming 10-15 km into our villages, and dropping drugs. The BSF, under the Home Ministry, has started the anti-drone policy. </p>.<p><strong>You have spoken about the crucial need for national security in Punjab? </strong></p><p>In '97 we saw a need for security and joined hands with a small party like SAD. The place needed us and we played the role of a younger brother. Now we’re going to play the role of the bigger brother, and Modi <em>ji</em>’s call for <em>bhay-mukt</em> Punjab is well taken. Between 2022 and 2024, in all the nagar palika, panchayat and zila elections, we have done very well. We’re moving ahead and the first choice. People want us. AAP and INC are like sisters.</p>.<p><strong>Gen Z voters have captured the imagination of the country; they appear deeply politically engaged. So, how do you plan to win them over — not just in Punjab, but across the nation? </strong></p><p>The voting trend across the entire country shows that Gen Z is aligned with the BJP and Narendra Modi. This is because PM Modi is a leader who goes to great lengths to fulfill the aspirations of the youth. When the entire world was gripped by the corona pandemic, major global journals were predicting that 33% of India's population would perish, but we didn't just save people, we turned this challenge into an opportunity.</p><p>The Congress used a derogatory term — 'Bimaru' (ailing) States; today all these States are galloping in development. India's GenZ stands at the very heart of the world's fastest-growing economy. Today, GenZ remains undeterred by the misleading propaganda spread by Rahul Gandhi. India's GenZ is actively participating in the movement to transform the nation into a Viksit Bharat. That is why GenZ consistently delivers a resounding blow through the ballot box to the Congress-led alliance across the country.</p>