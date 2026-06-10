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'Time for BJP to play big brother to Shiromani Akali Dal': Party general secretary Tarun Chugh on 2027 Punjab Assembly poll strategy

BJP preparing to contest all 117 seats independently, he says and hits out at AAP over law and order, drugs, and failed poll promises.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsBJPPunjab NewsIndia PoliticsInterviewShiromani Akali DalPunjab Assembly ElectionsPremium

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