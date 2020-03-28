Into the light

The other day, I heard a Swamiji of a renowned mutt announce that he was organizing a homa for the general well-being and restoration of robust health of the coronavirus that is battering humanity. At that moment several thoughts came rushing into my mind.

No microscopic organism has, in recent memory, taken center-stage as the coronavirus, which forms part of the germ theory. Germ theory posits that diseases are caused by the invasion of the body by microorganisms. This profound theory was postulated by the French Scientist Louis Pasteur who, for the first time, grew Anthrax bacillus in culture.

"Wash your hands regularly,” “Use a sanitizer as often as you can,” “Observe cough etiquette” ring in our ears. So how can we fail to pay tribute to that great English Surgeon Joseph Lister who for the first time in 1860 used Carbolic Acid or Phenol to exclude germs in surgical practice? Listerine, in common use today to counter germs, is named after this great scientist.

In 2011, Steven Soderbergh directed the movie “Contagion” which predicted the outbreak of a deadly virus spreading through a handshake and causing a pandemic. Steven had not obviously researched the spirit of “Namaste” in the movie to show it as part of the solution. “Namaste” is a Sanskrit word. While it simply denotes the two palms pressed together as a sign of greeting, it also connotes “I bow to the divine in you.”

An interesting aspect that the movie explores is the contagion that affects the mind. Lust, anger, greed, attachment, and jealousy are five such deadly contagions. How often have we not been told to quarantine ourselves against bad company? “Tell me who your friends are, and I will tell you who you are” is an age-old adage.

While contagion, physiologically speaking, always has negative connotations, it is not always so in relation to emotions and behaviour. For instance, humour is contagious. “Laugh and the world laughs with you.” Charity is announced to encourage others to be charitable too.As one lamp lights another without losing its own light so does nobility inspire nobility.

In the last analysis, we need to segregate the good from the bad. So, help us, God! Let us recall the eternal prayer of John Henry Newman, which is also incidentally the favourite hymn of the Mahatma,

“Lead, kindly light, amid the encircling gloom, lead thou me on; the night is dark and I am far from home. Lead thou me on.”