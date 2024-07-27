Introduce new law to tackle e-pharma

All three of the above problems can be solved to an extent by putting in place a coherent policy to regulate e-pharmacies. Since e-pharmacies are typically large, organised businesses, often backed by corporations with deep pockets, they can make the necessary investments to hire pharmacists and invest in proper storage equipment for drugs. Additionally, since e-pharmacies are likely to ‘bulk procure’ drugs, they will be able to achieve economies of scale and even pass on the discount to the customer. However, the most compelling and immediate reason to encourage the growth of e-pharmacies is that they can offer credible competition to the existing ‘brick and mortar’ pharmacies which are artificially inflating drug prices through rampant cartelisation.