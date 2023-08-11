Invisible, unenumerated and exploited: the informal workers of India

Despite their presence in millions of homes, domestic workers remain invisible. The state appears complicit in their invisibility. Just like millions of uncounted seasonal migrants, most domestic workers remain quasi-disenfranchised, living in informal settlements called slums. These slums are invariably declared ‘unauthorised’, rendering their residents ‘illegal’ and furthering a cycle of poverty and marginalisation. Evidence around the globe suggests that residential segregation itself is a cause of poverty, impairing the chances of education and employment for marginalised groups. Thanks to the prevalent idea of sedentary citizenship, migrant workers are not allowed to vote at their destination. This denies them any possibility of influencing local policies and practices. Given the limited collectivization among domestic workers, it creates for them a condition of perennial precarity.