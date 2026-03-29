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IPL tickets and the hypocrisy over ‘freebies’

IPL tickets and the hypocrisy over ‘freebies’

In just a day, the Karnataka MLAs wrangled two IPL tickets each, with a promise of more.
S R Ramakrishna
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 19:29 IST
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