Is another banking crisis lurking in India?

In the first three years of the second term, credit to this segment collapsed recording a paltry growth of 0.46 per cent per annum. The situation improved a little thereafter, and outstanding credit reached Rs 25.8 trillion on September 22, 2023.

Still, for the four-and-a-half-year period of the second term, the large industry and infrastructure credit growth has been less than 2 per cent.

Run-away growth in personal loans

There has, however, been a run-away growth in personal credit, especially the unsecured loans.

At the end of FY2018-2019, outstanding personal loans were Rs 23.03 trillion, which grew up to Rs 40.85 trillion by FY2022-2023, recording a humungous growth of 15.4 per cent per annum. These loans have grown further to Rs 48.27 trillion as of September 22, 2023 — additional credit of Rs 7.42 trillion in less than six months at an annual growth of 40 per cent per annum.

Unsecured personal loans, on which the RBI has now begun to clamp down, grew still faster from Rs 7.4 trillion in 2018-2019 to Rs 14.63 trillion by the end of 2022-2023 and Rs 16.01 trillion as of September 22, recording breakneck annual growth of 18.69 per cent over four-and-a-half years.

For such unsecured personal loans, the banks have no recourse to any collateral. There is big stress building up in the household sector with household net financial savings growth at the lowest rate in 47 years. The RBI’s worry is understandable. More worrying is that the RBI is perhaps waking up too late.

Banks have always intermediated between households and business enterprises. Now, banks are intermediating among households instead of channelling credit to enterprises.

The next big risk

The RBI has excluded educational loans and credit to the micro-finance and SHGs, from additional capital charges for the present, despite these credits also being unsecured.

Micro-finance credit is a part of the larger micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The MSMEs have enjoyed special regulatory treatment from the RBI in last few years — priority sector lending status, lower capital requirement, extended restructuring of non-performing loans, etc.

The MSMEs have also, especially in Modi 2.0, enjoyed substantial incentives like interest rates rebated by government subvention and protections under schemes like emergency credit line guarantee schemes (ECLGS) which underwrite first losses, and numerous guarantee funds set up for collateral-free loans.

These forbearances, protections, and incentives have made bank credit to the MSMEs shoot up from Rs 12.32 trillion in 2018-2019 to Rs 19.69 trillion in 2022-2023, and to Rs 21.70 trillion as of September 22, 2023 — growing at a CAGR of over 13.4 per cent per annum in four-and-a-half years.

Defaults have increased in the MSMEs’ credit portfolio. The government has also made substantial provisions for payment of first-losses under the ECLGS.

The RBI has spared the MSMEs from enhanced regulatory treatment so far. They will most likely be the next major segment spewing-out non-performing loans. Watch out.

Restore risk-based credit culture

Banks, especially the public sector banks, have expanded personal and MSME credit furiously to please the government. Loans to these two segments now constitute more than 25 per cent of total outstanding bank credit — about 40 per cent higher than outstanding loans to large industry and infrastructure.

Undoubtedly, a significant amount of non-performing loans are lurking in these two segments.

The regulatory forbearance and government guarantees and incentives have made the banks shove the real risk under the carpet, forgetting a risk-based credit culture.

The last banking crisis erupted in loans to large industry and infrastructure projects. The next one is likely to arise in the MSMEs and personal loans unless the government and the RBI roll back this special treatment, and banks revert to a sound risk-based credit culture.

(Subhash Chandra Garg is former Finance & Economic Affairs Secretary, and author of ‘The Ten Trillion Dream’ and ‘We Also Make Policy’.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.