Is everything alright with Bharatmala Pariyojana?

There have been press reports recently about the transfer of the principal officer (along with other officers) of the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) dealing with the performance audit of the implementation of Phase-1 of Bharatmala Pariyojana (BPP-1). The suggestion being that the transfer (from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram) was linked to the observations in the Performance Audit Report (PAR) highlighting irregularities. One would have dismissed this as mere speculation. However, the office of the CAG itself reacted to the reports stating that the transfers were “a matter of administrative convenience” and that the audit reports are prepared by an “extensive team over a prolonged period” and cannot “be attributed to any one officer”.