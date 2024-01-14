Is governance a yagna ?

In the most recent books on Vedic rituals and culture, scholars are clear that the ritual has roots in the phrase from Taittiriya Brahmana of the Yajur Veda: ‘dehi me dadami te’, which means “give me what I give you”. This is a clear-cut transaction. The gods are invoked and given praise in exchange for favours. The more you please the gods, the more likely you are to get what you want. The act of yagna, says the later Kalpasutra, involves dravya (food), devata (deity) and tyaga (renunciation). The act generates divine currency (apurva) that benefits one in future lives. This is no sacrifice. This is investment.