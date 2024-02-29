Is Hong Kong over or back in competition with Singapore?

By Andy Mukherjee

The economist Stephen Roach’s pessimistic conclusions about Hong Kong’s future have triggered a heated debate, though most of the angry reactions to the former Morgan Stanley Asia Ltd. chair’s Financial Times article have been sparked by its provocative title: “It pains me to say Hong Kong is over.”

Is it? Any evaluation of the Chinese special territory’s prospects must go beyond the Hang Seng Index, a wealth marker typically associated with prosperity in a city purpose-built for commerce. Roach’s article notes how the benchmark has been basically flat since the former British colony's 1997 handover to Beijing. In the past five years, the gauge has slumped by nearly 45 per cent.

While Hong Kong’s revival plan after several years of ennui may succeed, fail, or produce middling outcomes, the real question to ask is if policies are moving in the right direction and taking enough ordinary people along. Financial Secretary Paul Chan’s annual budget Wednesday offers some clues.

During the pandemic, Hong Kong opened its war chest wide. According to the latest budget figures, by March the city will have burned through 37 per cent of the HK$1.17 trillion ($150 billion) fiscal reserves it had five years ago. A big part of the spending was on consumption vouchers, tax breaks and subsidies to businesses for maintaining headcount. The unemployment rate, which had surged to 8.5 per cent during the SARS epidemic of 2003, peaked at 7.2 per cent in 2021. It has since tapered off to 2.9 per cent. In other words, the administration did ameliorate financial hardship, even though its elusive quest for zero infections was draconian and pointless.

But now that the economy is out of its self-imposed isolation and growing again, policies seem to be taking a pro-wealth turn so that Hong Kong can again go back to its playing its historical role of competing with regional rival Singapore as a global financial center.

Examples abound. The cash-for-residency pathway that will open up for foreigners by the middle of this year asks for a minimum investment of HK$30 million ($3.8 million), half of the threshold for a similar program in Singapore. The family offices of the super-rich have been given tax exemption on a broad range of assets — and more flexibility than in Singapore on hiring talent and choosing their investments.

There’s nothing wrong in wooing the rich. However, it’s important to remember that the well-heeled understand the global competition for their bounty. Now that they have a sweet family-office deal, they’re lobbying for tax breaks on art, wine and collectibles. Chan didn’t say exactly what further concessions he would offer, but he did promise to increase the types of qualifying transactions. So the super-rich are getting what they want. Other high earners aren’t doing too badly, either. This year’s 1 percentage point increase on salary tax above HK$5 million in income takes the top rate to only 16 per cent. Singapore charges its rich 24 per cent.

And yet, a part of the Hong Kong political establishment is resentful of a HK$2 fixed fare for the elderly in public transport. All kinds of criticism of the program keeps swirling: Why did the previous administration reduce the eligibility age to 60 years from 65? Why can’t the old pay at least HK$3? In his budget speech, Chan said that he would review the program, but he doesn’t intend to cancel it.

Cradle-to-grave welfarism is not in the city’s laissez-faire DNA. But the rivalry with Singapore can’t just be restricted to wealth, tourism dollars and talent. Support for working families also merits a comparison. This year, the Southeast Asian city-state earmarked S$7.5 billion ($5.6 billion) to mainly help “young seniors” — Singaporeans aged between 50 and 64 — save more for retirement. That’s more than 10 times the annual cost of subsidized travel for Hong Kong’s elderly.