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Is India ready to move beyond manufacturing?

Is India ready to move beyond manufacturing?

India's policymakers speak the language of manufacturing, while the world is increasingly speaking the language of ecosystems.
G Venkat Raman
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 12:56 IST
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