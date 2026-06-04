Is India ready to move beyond manufacturing?

<p>On the face of it, the British government's reported concerns over Sunil Bharti Mittal <a href="https://www.ndtvprofit.com/business/sunil-bharti-mittal-bt-stake-ambitions-face-uk-security-hurdle-what-we-know-11565974">deepening his stake</a> in British Telecom (BT) may appear to be a routine regulatory issue. Yet for India, it should be seen as something far more significant: a reminder that the rules of global competition are changing.</p><p>For a country that aspires to produce globally competitive firms and encourage outward investment, the BT episode raises an uncomfortable possibility: will Indian companies increasingly encounter similar barriers as governments seek to protect what they regard as ‘strategic assets’?</p><p><strong>The new rules of competition</strong></p><p>The BT episode illustrates the growing tendency of states to view technology, infrastructure, and critical capabilities through the lens of national security. Similar concerns were visible when Beijing intervened <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cj0v0gr2yz7o">to prevent Meta's acquisition</a> of Chinese AI startup Manus. The Netherlands blocked a US firm from <a href="https://www.politico.eu/article/netherlands-blocks-us-takeover-vital-digital-supplier/">taking over a company</a> linked to its digital identity infrastructure. Japan, Europe, and the US have all tightened scrutiny of investments in strategically important sectors.</p><p>What began as a feature of US-China rivalry is spreading across the global economy. Governments increasingly worry about technological sovereignty and strategic dependence. Economic openness remains important, but it is increasingly being balanced against concerns of resilience and security.</p><p>For India, the question is not why these countries are acting this way — it is whether India is prepared for the emerging world.</p><p><strong>Why ecosystems matter</strong></p><p>For decades, economic success was measured by the ability to attract investment, build manufacturing capacity, and integrate into global supply chains. Those objectives remain important, but increasingly, nations are competing through strategic ecosystems.</p><p>A semiconductor industry is more than a fabrication plant; it is a network of research institutions, suppliers, financiers, and highly-skilled talent. AI is not simply about data centres and computing power; it depends on research capabilities, venture capital, talent networks, regulatory frameworks, and entrepreneurial ecosystems. Similar dynamics increasingly shape batteries, robotics, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing.</p><p>The countries gaining influence in these sectors are not necessarily those building the most factories. They are the ones building the strongest ecosystems. If the world is increasingly organised around strategic ecosystems, China offers the clearest example of how such ecosystems are built — and why they matter.</p><p>Much commentary in India continues to explain China's technological rise through State subsidies, manufacturing scale, or market protection. While these factors matter, they tell only part of the story. China's rise in sectors such as EV batteries, telecommunications, renewable energy, and AI reflects decades of ecosystem-building involving universities, industry, and the State working in concert.</p><p>This is the ‘Triple Helix’ model, where government, academia, and industry reinforce one another. China's leading universities increasingly function not merely as educational institutions but as incubators of commercial technologies and entrepreneurial ventures. The National Development and Reform Commission, local governments, venture capital funds, and private firms work together to accelerate commercialisation and scaling.</p><p>Chinese firms such as CATL and BYD today dominate large segments of global EV battery supply chains and increasingly shape industry standards. China has moved from being merely a factory of the world to becoming an innovation powerhouse.</p><p><strong>India's institutional challenge</strong></p><p>India has many of the ingredients required for success: STEM talent, digital public infrastructure, and a thriving startup ecosystem. The success of Aadhaar and UPI demonstrates what ecosystem thinking can achieve when institutions, technology, and policy work together. India's growing defence-tech sector, supported by initiatives such as Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), provides further evidence that targeted ecosystem-building can yield meaningful outcomes.</p><p>India's policy discourse remains heavily focused on attracting projects and announcing investments. These are necessary, but not sufficient. The next phase of competition will be won less by countries that attract projects — and more by those that build ecosystems around them.</p><p>India has become reasonably effective at attracting factories. Semiconductor fabs, battery plants, and AI centres can all be announced. But without strong research universities, patient capital, deep supplier networks, effective technology transfer mechanisms, and long-term policy co-ordination, such projects risk remaining isolated islands of excellence.</p><p>Contrast India's experience with China's. China became an innovation powerhouse not simply by building factories but by building ecosystems around them. The distinction is crucial. Factories can be relocated; ecosystems are far harder to replicate. The challenge, therefore, is institutional as much as economic.</p><p>Here, India's weaknesses become more apparent. India's R&D spending of roughly 0.6% of GDP compares poorly not only with China's but also with that of most leading innovation economies. Despite producing 117 unicorns, 101 reportedly hold no patents. The challenge is not talent but translation — turning scientific capability into commercial innovation.</p><p>The BT episode should be viewed as an early warning. The world is moving toward an era in which economic power will increasingly flow from control over ecosystems rather than ownership of individual assets. Countries are competing to become indispensable nodes within networks of technology, talent, finance, and innovation.</p><p>India's policymakers speak the language of manufacturing, while the world is increasingly speaking the language of ecosystems. The challenge is not simply to build more factories, but to build the institutions, research networks, and innovation capabilities that make those factories strategically valuable. For three decades, India's challenge was integration. The challenge ahead is institution-building.</p><p><em><strong>G Venkat Raman is a Fulbright and Institute of Chinese Studies fellow, and a professor at IIM Indore. </strong></em></p><p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.<br><br></p>