Is India really ready for foreign tourists?

Earlier in the month, the Indian tourism industry breathed a sigh of relief: the government had finally announced that foreign tourists would be allowed to visit India again. Confusion and frustration soon followed the welcome news though. With the finer details of the arrangement undecided, stakeholders and tourists were left wondering exactly how it would work. Persistent lobbying by state governments and industry groups convinced the central government to restart in-bound tourism, but what about preparedness?

According to the government notification, charter flights can arrive in India from October 15 (these flights usually bring groups of tourists from Russia and the UK to Goa). Other foreign tourists will have to wait until November 15 to enter. All tourists must get fresh visas. This includes holders of multi-year tourist visas because these visas will remain suspended. (To compensate, the government is offering the first 500,000 new visas free of cost). Only 30-day, single-entry visas are available. However, it’s not known who can get one and what the rules will be. On October 15, the government’s online visa portal had not been updated with any information. Neither was it accepting visa applications.

The government has indicated that “reciprocal treatment” will pertain to foreign tourists based on their country’s policy for Indian tourists, not on risk. It’s hard to understand how this will help India be tourist-friendly or mitigate the virus. As it is, inconsistencies in testing and quarantine requirements hinder travel. Mumbai, for example, currently imposes a 14-day home quarantine on international arrivals from certain countries irrespective of vaccination status. In Delhi, it is seven days. Regulations for inter-state travel also vary.

Even if these issues are resolved, the big question still remains -- who will come to India? Until the ban on scheduled international flights is lifted, it’s necessary to take an ‘air bubble’ flight. Frequent visitors to India, who have ties such as friends and family, are keen to travel. Interest from other foreigners is lacking though. Apart from limited flight options and expensive airfares, the virus is a deterrent. Foreigners aren’t the only ones who are worried. Many people in India are scared of rising cases after the festival season and don’t think it’s wise to open up to tourism. What’s more, Kerala, one of India’s most popular tourist destinations, is struggling to control the virus despite a high vaccination rate.

Here’s the conundrum. The inbound tourism industry has suffered immensely from lost business and income. And, it’s going to take a lot more than issuing new visas to revive it. Unfortunately, the pandemic has created a negative perception of India abroad. A major rebranding and promotional campaign is needed to entice tourists back. There is exciting potential for change and reinvention, but will it happen?

Of concern to foreign tourists are crowds that may potentially spread the virus. Such crowds are hard to avoid in cities, but India is a massive country! While domestic tourists are discovering offbeat destinations, the same old monuments are sold to foreigners. Now is the perfect time to be innovative and switch the focus to regional areas, where foreign tourists can have local community experiences and form meaningful bonds with the heart of India.

Tourist infrastructure needs attention, too. Given the emphasis on sanitation and hygiene, how can India be regarded as a desirable place to visit when basic facilities such as adequate and clean toilets aren’t provided? Yet, the powers that be don’t seem to regard this as problematic or important.

The reality is that in-bound tourism won’t really start picking up until October next year. It will require motivated collaborative effort between the government, tourism associations, hotels, and travel agents. Disruption on the scale of the pandemic offers an incredible opportunity for transformation. Hopefully, India will make the most of it to evolve and harness its unparalleled tourism potential.

