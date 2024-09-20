Is India’s global role on the decline?

India’s international role during the Narendra Modi era deserves examination. Although Modi began his first term as prime minister with a push for good neighbourly relations by inviting SAARC leaders for his swearing-in ceremony, Indo-Pak relations did not improve due to Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism in Kashmir, as seen in the Pulwama terrorist attack and India’s retaliatory Balakot strike. Relations with other South Asian neighbours, notably Bangladesh, are also on a downward spiral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to Western nations, particularly the US, during his first and second terms and his hosting of the G20 summit in New Delhi last year indicate a certain activism in his foreign policy. India’s participation in initiatives such as the Paris Agreement and its role on global issues like climate change and renewable energy underscore its commitment to addressing global challenges.

However, the Ukraine war and India’s potential role in fostering a peace settlement will serve as the litmus test for its standing in global affairs. Though Modi attempted to maintain a balance of sorts by visiting both Russia and Ukraine recently, he has not presented any specific peace proposal to end the war. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar alluded to this in a press conference in Kyiv. Modi favours bilateral dialogue between Presidents Putin and Zelenskyy to explore terms for peace, in contrast to China, which has presented its own comprehensive plan to end the war. Turkey too has come up with its own peace proposals to end the war in Ukraine.