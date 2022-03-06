Is ‘India syndrome’ all in the mind?

Perhaps you’ve seen them, those (invariably white) foreigners in India who dress and act rather strangely. At the far end of the spectrum are the ones who’ve become delusional or even psychotic. Regis Airault, a psychiatrist who worked at the French consulate in Mumbai decades ago, labeled it “India syndrome”. His observations on evaluating and treating mentally disturbed foreigners in India are documented in a book first published in 2000. The syndrome is distinct from culture shock, he says. It takes more time to manifest, and the symptoms are extreme and all-consuming.

Over the years, various incidents have kept ‘India syndrome’ in the limelight. Foreigners have mysteriously disappeared without a trace, or have been found happily begging in the streets after giving away all their belongings to go on a spiritual quest. Others believe they’re god, are possessed by spirits, or have had their third eye opened. Initially, drugs were blamed. Airault goes deeper and attributes it to cultural fantasy. Unrealistic expectations of a “pure and exotic” land, coupled with the dogged pursuit of ‘enlightenment’.

Yet, Indians are baffled. If a different culture can cause such craziness, where are all the stories of Indians losing their bearings and minds in western countries? Does ‘India syndrome’ really exist, or is it simply more racist white propaganda designed to portray India in a negative light?

Understandably, no one wants their country and culture to be seen as causing derangement. To what extent is India responsible for the freaked-out foreigners? A Delhi psychiatrist claims that ‘India syndrome’ falls into two categories -- travellers with pre-existing emotional or psychological issues who have a breakdown, and spiritual seekers who begin to deeply question their ingrained values and consequently struggle to cope with daily life.

Disenchanted westerners flock to India as an escape from reality. Traumatised by personal problems and in search of happiness that has eluded them, they hope to find answers and authenticity. After all, Indian spirituality has been marketed to the West for a long time. What they may not be prepared for is the intensity of India. There is a profound sense of vibrancy and possibility that’s not there in the West. It sparks imagination, vitality and connectedness.

On the flipside, India is harsh and confronting. Abrupt sights and challenges can bring the strongest foreigners to their knees. I’ve howled tears of frustration and anger countless times. India holds a mirror to my face and shows me the worst side of myself, over and over again, balanced with tender redeeming moments that make me question the ferocity of my reactions. For vulnerable individuals who are already troubled, stressful situations might be a tipping point. But the thing is, so might meditation.

Several people had to leave a 10-day silent Vipassana meditation retreat I attended because they became mentally disturbed. Past issues buried in their subconscious suddenly rose to the surface, producing unbearable thoughts and feelings. It was a common occurrence, according to the facilitators. However, the retreat took place amid nature in familiar surroundings near Melbourne, far removed from India.

Research supports the notion that different environments and experiences provoke radical emotional responses in people. It doesn’t only happen in India. ‘Jerusalem syndrome’ is characterised by pilgrims who have psychotic episodes related to the Bible. Tourists suffering from ‘Stendhal syndrome’ are overwhelmed by art or historically significant cities, such as Florence. It’s impossible to remain unmoved or unchanged by the behemoth that is India. How people respond to it is more about their journey than the destination though.

