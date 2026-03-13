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Is IRDAI a blind watchdog?

Is IRDAI a blind watchdog?

Regulatory clarity and transparency are essential to restore trust in life insurance
Lalan Mishra
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:38 IST
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 19:38 IST
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