Is NaBFID a failed institution?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021, while presenting the 2021-2022 Union Budget, announced the establishment of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), as a provider, enabler, and catalyst for infrastructure financing, with the ambition ‘to have a lending portfolio of at least Rs 5 lakh crores….in three years’ time.’

That deadline of three years is a few months behind us.

At the end of FY2023-2024, NaBFID could claim a loan portfolio of only Rs 35,342 crore, which is not even 8 per cent of ‘at least Rs 5 lakh crores’.

Is NaBFID a failing institution?

Infrastructure finance had collapsed

Banks financed infrastructure big until 2014-2015, and then it collapsed.

Infrastructure (power, telecommunications, roads, and others) financing by banks had grown from Rs 2.7 trillion in 2008-2009 to Rs 9.25 trillion in 2014-2015 — recording a big growth of ~250 per cent. In 2020-2021, outstanding infrastructure bank financing reached Rs 10.95 trillion — generating a growth of less than 20 per cent in six years.

By then, for all purposes, banks had stopped funding infrastructure projects.

Specialised private infrastructure financing institutions — such as IFCI, IDBI, and IDFC — stopped infrastructure financing. The IIFCL, a government-owned PPP financing institution, was struggling and in losses by 2018-2019.

With no finance for infrastructure from the private sector, the government thought of setting up NaBFID.