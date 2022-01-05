Is the Covid vaccine safe for children?

The government expanded the Covid-19 vaccination programme to those in the 15-18 year age group from this Monday. The announcement brought relief to many parents and students who anticipated going to physical school and college but were hesitant to do so due to fear of contracting coronavirus.

A serosurvey in India during June-July 2021 after the second wave showed that seropositivity in children 6-18 years was similar to that in older age groups, indicating that children of all ages can become infected and can spread the virus to others. According to a WHO report, adolescents test positive for Covid-19 at a higher proportion than younger children, hence the need to first protect this age group.

However, many parents have questions about the safety of the vaccines available for children in India. As of now, the vaccines that have received emergency use approval in children by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) include Covaxin and ZyCov-D. Both have a different method of administration with Covaxin being administered intramuscularly in two doses at a gap of 28 days, while ZyCov-D is a needle-free vaccine administered intra-dermally in three doses at a gap of 28 days. Both the vaccines have been approved after a stringent evaluation process by the DCGI (Drug Controller General of India) that assesses safety and efficacy.

The ZyCov-D is unique in being the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine, the safety and efficacy of which is well established through a trial. DNA, also known as the building block of life has antigens encoded in the plasmids to produce an immune response. This is a relatively new technology.

Covaxin on the other hand has already been part of the adult vaccination programme launched last year. Recent results of a trial in the age group of 2-18 years have shown the vaccine to be safe, well-tolerated and immunogenic, meaning the vaccine is safe for children.

It should be noted that both the viruses don’t use the live virus that causes Covid-19. In clinical trials, it has been seen that most vaccine side effects are mild and resolve in a short period. The side effects are also similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children.

ZyCov-D and Covaxin have both received emergency use approval from the DCGI for use in the age group of 12-18 years. However, at present, the government has only announced the vaccination program for those in the age group of 15-18 years.

Globally, it has been seen that an increasing number of vaccines have been authorised for use in children, especially in the adolescent age group. The WHO also highlights the benefits of vaccinating children and adolescents beyond the individual benefit to the child. It decreases Covid transmission between children and from children to older adults, which may help in promoting a return to school thus minimising disruptions to education.

So, in conclusion, both vaccines are safe and we must get our children and adolescents vaccinated to ensure their well-being, health and safety.

(The writer is the president of a network of hospitals)

