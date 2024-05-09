Is the economy working for you?

According to the World Bank Country and Lending Groups, economies with a gross national income (GNI) per capita between $1,136 and $4,465 are classified as lower-middle income, while those with a GNI per capita between $4,466 and $13,845 are upper-middle-income. High-income economies are those with a GNI per capita of $13,846 or more. Despite sustained annual growth of 6–7%, India is projected to remain in the lower middle-income bracket even by 2030. Achieving the status of upper-middle-income economies within the next decade would require India to grow at a rapid rate of 9–10% in the next 10 years, akin to China’s growth post-liberalisation in the 1990s, which averaged 11.7%.